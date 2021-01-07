The weather may be getting colder, but the lineup of new films coming to the top streaming services is getting hotter and hotter.

The new movies coming this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime include:

* Pieces of a Woman, a Netflix original film starring Vanessa Kirby and Shai LaBeouf as a Boston couple whose life is shattered during a botched home birth. (Rottentomatoes.com gives the movie a score of 78. “Pieces of a Woman struggles to maintain momentum after a stunning opening act, but Vanessa Kirby’s performance makes the end result a poignant portrait of grief,” the site writes.

* Ferdinand, an animated film (on Disney Plus) featuring a young bull (the voice of John Cena) who must battle a famous matador while searching for his lost father. (Rottentomatoes.com gives the movie a score of 72. “Ferdinand‘s colorful update on a classic tale doesn’t go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes — and John Cena’s engaging voice work in the title role — make for family-friendly fun,” the site states.)

* Herself, an Amazon original film starring Claire Dunne as a homeless woman who decides to build her own home while fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband. (Rottentomatoes.com, gives Herself a score of 90. “Sensitively directed by Phyllida Lloyd and brought to life by co-writer Clare Dunne’s starring performance, Herself charts one woman’s journey with empathy and grace,” the site says.)

* The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical film (on HBO Max) starring Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) as a mixed-up Staten Island kid who loses his Dad on 9/11 and then tries a career in stand-up comedy. (Rottentomatoes.com says “The King of Staten Island‘s uncertain tone and indulgent length blunt this coming-of-age dramedy’s ability to find itself, but Pete Davidson’s soulful performance holds it together.”)

Here is the complete list of new films coming this weekend to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus:

Netflix

Thursday, January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

Friday, January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film

Disney Plus

Friday, January 8

Ferdinand

Amazon Prime

Thursday, January 7

Gretel & Hansel

Friday, January 8

Herself (Amazon original)

The Silencing

HBO Max

Friday, January 8:

Patriot’s Day, 2016

Scream, 1996

Saturday, January 9:

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Thursday, January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

