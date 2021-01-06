Charter’s Spectrum TV is now selling the 2020-21 NHL Center Ice package for $99.99 while DIRECTV and Verizon are offering the plan of out-of-market hockey matches for $115.

The cable operator revealed this week on Twitter that it’s selling the package for the cheaper price.

“Thank you so much for reaching out regarding NHL Center Ice! If you sign up for the regular season by 02/14/2021, it is $99.99 for the package and it is broken into 4 installments of $25.00,” the @Ask_Spectrum customer service team told one customer who inquired about this year’s prices.

The $99.99 is the same price that the NHL is charging for its NHL.TV ‘All Access Pass’ plan, which offers the out-of-market game package via streaming devices. You can also purchase NHL.TV monthly for $24.99. A single-team option costs $84.99.

Comcast and Dish are likely to offer Center Ice this season as well, but have yet to provide pricing details at their web sites.

The NHL is scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on January 13 with a 56-game, Covid-inducted shorter schedule. You can learn more about the upcoming here at NHL.TV.

The NHL Center Ice plan offers up to 40 out-of-market games a week, not including national and home team broadcasts, which are blacked out.

The Center Ice plan normally costs $160 for the season, but the reduced cost reflects the shorter season.

— Phillip Swann

