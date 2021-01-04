Q. I am interested in the new Discovery Plus. Will it have anything in 4K or will we have to wait like we did with HBO Max? I am also happy to see it will be on Roku. — Ike, Manhattan Beach, California.

Ike, I have good news and bad news for you. But first, a few words about Discovery+.

Discovery+, which launched today, offers On Demand programming from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel. There will also be original programming featuring topics and personalities from those channels, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, and Giada De Laurentiis.

The new streaming service is available on Roku and several other streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Chromecast, the Xbox One, iPhones, iPads and laptops and computers.

But will it have 4K programming, you ask?

Yes and no. The yes is that Discovery+ is launching with a select number of nature documentaries in 4K on Fire TV and Apple TV 4K devices,. However, the no is that they are not available yet in 4K on your Roku.

“We’re excited to offer a selection of episodes and specials streaming in Ultra HD 4K-enabled Fire TVs and Apple TVs. We’re working hard to support more platforms and add more Ultra HD video all the time,” Discovery+ says at its web site. “Most of our Ultra HD content is available in our Nature & Animals collection of shows and specials, but you can also search using the terms “UHD”, “Ultra HD”, and “4K” to see our entire selection.”

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes.

By the way, Discovery+ costs $4.99 a month, but an ad-free plan is available for $6.99 a month.

Ike, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

