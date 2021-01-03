The NFL RedZone channel is available today for $4.99 for the last Sunday of the league’s 2020 season, and it does not require a separate subscription to a pay TV service.

The catch: The $4.99 standalone subscription to the RedZone channel is only available on the NFL app’s on Android and iOS smart phones. So you can only watch the channel on a phone if you subscribe separately via the app. (Air Play, which allows Apple device owners to cast video to their TV screens, doesn’t work with the NFL app.)

The NFL’s final week of the 2020 season starts today with the following 1 p.m. ET games: Vikings vs. Lions, the Falcons vs. the Buccaneers, Jets vs. the Patriots, Dolphins vs. the Bills, Steelers vs. Browns, Ravens vs. Bengals, and Cowboys vs. the Giants. At 4:25 p.m. ET, the Cardinals play the Rams, the Jags face the Colts, the Titans play the Texans, the Packers face the Bears, the Saints play the Panthers, the Chargers play the Chiefs, the 49ers face the Seahawks, and the Raiders play the Broncos.

The RedZone channel, which is also available as part of various cable and satellite packages, offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

Finding the RedZone can be a bit tricky on the NFL app because it’s not advertised on the home page. Click on Settings in the app and you will see an option to subscribe to the NFL RedZone channel, and Game Pass, a separate feature that now costs $49.99.

The RedZone channel’s cost was $34.99 at the start of the season, but the league lowered it to $19.99 in mid-November.

