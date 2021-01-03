Netflix this week (January 3-9) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include Pieces of a Woman, a Netflix original film starring Vanessa Kirby and Shai LaBeouf as a Boston couple whose life is shattered after a botched home birth; Tony Parker: The Final Shot, a Netflix original documentary on the life of the NBA point guard; Surviving Death, a Netflix original documentary on the philosophy of the afterlife; season three of Nailed It!: Mexico, Netflix’s original bake-off competition series; and History of Swear Words, a Netflix original six-part series hosted by Nicolas Cage about the cultural impact of profanity. (And don’t tell me you won’t watch that!)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Tuesday, January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

LA’s Finest, Season 1

¡Nailed It! México, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Wednesday, January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film



Friday, January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

