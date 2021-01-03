Q. I am very interested in getting Discovery Plus, but tell me more about it. Will it be on Roku and will it have programs that are on my Discovery channels? — Lucy, Carson, California.

Lucy, Discovery+, which launches on Monday (January 4), will be available on Roku and several other streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Chromecast, the Xbox One, iPhones, iPads and laptops and computers. (Discovery+’s web site had a ‘devices page’ set up earlier today, but has removed it. Presumably, it will be added back by tomorrow for launch. You can see a cached version of the page here.)

The new streaming service will offer On Demand programming from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel. There will also be original programming featuring topics and personalities from those channels, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, and Giada De Laurentiis.

(Some pay TV subscribers are already complaining that they will not be able to watch those original programs without subscribing to Discovery+, but that’s how new streaming services are marketed. They offer exclusive programming to lure subscribers.)

Click Amazon: See the New Year Discounts!

Discovery officials say its catalog will include 55,000 episodes of 2,500 current and previous-season shows on the aforementioned Discovery channels as well as select A&E, History and Lifetime programs, including The First 48, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, and 60 Days In.

The basic cost will be $4.99 a month, but an ad-free plan will be available for $6.99 a month.

Lucy, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

