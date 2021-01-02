DIRECTV subscribers in several Southeast states today have lost their local HD channels due to an unexplained technical snafu.

Update: At 1:40 p.m. ET today, DIRECTV says the issue has been resolved and the channels are back.

The blackout, which began around 7 a.m. ET and is continuing as of 12:50 p.m. ET, appears to be impacting customers in Tennessee, Mississippi and parts of Georgia, according to customer comments on social media sites, and DownDetector.com, which tracks corporate outages.

DIRECTV’s Twitter customer service team has acknowledged the issue and says the company is investigating.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working on a solution. In the meantime, you can access standard definition local channels by going into the menu settings and switching Guide HD channels to show duplicates,” the satcaster tweeted.

DIRECTV has not offered an explanation for the outage. However, AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, has experienced communication issues in the Southeast since the Christmas Day bombing that occurred outside an AT&T building in Nashville.

Some subscribers have theorized on Twitter that DIRECTV is engaged in another carriage dispute with the local channels, which is not the case. DIRECTV lost 60 Tegna-owned local channels on December 1, but AT&T and Tegna ended the blackout on December 20 by signing a new agreement.

“Why are all my local channels blacked out? I thought you fixed this problem?” tweeted ‘Patricia O’Neal’ three hours ago.

“Disappointed to wake up to watch local news at wbbj and @DIRECTV and @ATT did not notify customers that their local channels would be blacked out. No explanation no notice. Not very good customer service with what we pay for our service. Maybe need to rethink,” added ‘B.Lowrance.’

The blackout is occurring during ABC’s broadcast of the Outback Bowl game between Indiana and Ole Miss.

“Crisis mode. @DIRECTV has blocked ABC so we currently will not have the #OleMiss game. Can anyone confirm if the channel is working at the bars?” wrote one angry subscriber on Twitter.

— Phillip Swann

