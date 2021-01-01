Q. I want to know if I will lose my Discovery channels on DIRECTV on January 4 when Discovery+ starts. I will not be happy if I lose them because I have paid for them on DIRECTV. I will drop DIRECTV if I lose them. — Edie, Tecula, Texas.

Edie, let me first explain what Discovery+ is for readers who have not heard of it.

Discovery+, which does debut on Monday, January 4, is a new streaming service that will offer On Demand programming from HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel. There will also be original programming featuring topics and personalities from those channels, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, and Giada De Laurentiis,.

Discovery officials say its catalog will include 55,000 episodes of 2,500 current and previous-season shows on the aforementioned Discovery channels as well as select A&E, History and Lifetime programs, including The First 48, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, and 60 Days In.

Click Amazon: See the New Year Specials!

The basic cost will be $4.99 a month, but an ad-free plan will be available for $6.99 a month. Discovery says it will be available on “your favorite devices,” but it has to publish a list. So we’ll see if it’s on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV, the nation’s three leading streaming platforms.

Now to your question: Discovery+ will not affect the Discovery channels that are currently in your DIRECTV lineup, or any other pay TV service’s lineup. It’s a separate service that you subscribe to via the Internet. After it launches, Discovery will not suddenly remove its channels.

Edie, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

