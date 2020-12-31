If there’s a better New Year’s weekend to stay home and watch movies, I don’t know about it. The Coronavirus pandemic has turned us all into homebodies. But fortunately, there are a bunch of classic films debuting Friday through Sunday on the top streaming services.
The new movies coming this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime include:
* Goodfellas (on Netflix), Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;
* Bonnie & Clyde (on Netflix), the 1967 drama based loosely, very loosely, on the two punk gangsters who robbed banks during the Great Depression;
* Cool Hand Luke (on Netflix), the 1967 prison drama starring Paul Newman who has a failure to communicate;
* Blade Runner: The Final Cut (on Hulu), a director’s retake on the classic 1982 sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford;
* All the President’s Men (on HBO Max), the 1976 drama starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as the real-life Washington Post reporters who broke the Watergate scandal;
* Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (on Amazon Prime), Stanley Kubrick’s masterful send-up of cold war tension starring Peter Sellers in three roles;
* The Departed (on Netflix), another Scorsese classic with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse in mob-run Boston in the 1970s;
* The Dark Knight, (on HBO Max) arguably Christopher Nolan’s best film starring Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as The Joker.
Also notable: The High Note (on HBO Max), the 2020 comedy/drama film starring Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant to a legendary diva singer (Tracee Ellis Ross).
Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:
Netflix
Friday, January 1
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher, Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways, Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Saturday, January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
HBO Max
Friday, January 1
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
Green Lantern, 2011
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
Happily N’Ever After 2:
Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven , 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
A Star is Born , 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
TMNT, 2007
The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
Saturday, January 2:
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
Hulu
Friday, January 1
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Lost In Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
Amazon Prime
Friday, January 1
1900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers McMullen
The Cooler
The Devil’s Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
Disney+
Friday, January 1
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
