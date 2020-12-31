* Goodfellas (on Netflix), Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;

* Bonnie & Clyde (on Netflix), the 1967 drama based loosely, very loosely, on the two punk gangsters who robbed banks during the Great Depression;

* Cool Hand Luke (on Netflix), the 1967 prison drama starring Paul Newman who has a failure to communicate;

* Blade Runner: The Final Cut (on Hulu), a director’s retake on the classic 1982 sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford;

* All the President’s Men (on HBO Max), the 1976 drama starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as the real-life Washington Post reporters who broke the Watergate scandal;

* Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (on Amazon Prime), Stanley Kubrick’s masterful send-up of cold war tension starring Peter Sellers in three roles;

* The Departed (on Netflix), another Scorsese classic with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse in mob-run Boston in the 1970s;

* The Dark Knight, (on HBO Max) arguably Christopher Nolan’s best film starring Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as The Joker.

Also notable: The High Note (on HBO Max), the 2020 comedy/drama film starring Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant to a legendary diva singer (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, January 1

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher, Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways, Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Saturday, January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

HBO Max

Friday, January 1

42nd Street, 1933

All the President’s Men, 1976

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring, 2013

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

Green Lantern, 2011

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After 2:

Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

No Country for Old Men, 2007



The Notebook, 2004

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven , 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

A Star is Born , 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

TMNT, 2007

The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)

Saturday, January 2:

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, January 1

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Amazon Prime

Friday, January 1

1900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz



Eve’s Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck



Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz

Kiss The Girls



Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League



Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride



Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered



Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond



The Brass Legend

The Brothers McMullen

The Cooler

The Devil’s Own

The Firm



The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead



The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn



Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

Disney+

Friday, January 1

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

