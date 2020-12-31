Disney+ next month (January 2021) plans to add 28 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include the first three episodes of WandaVision, a Disney+ original series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as married superheroes who try to live their lives normally in a quiet suburb. The characters are from the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame, and the story’s path picks up where the movie left off.

Also notable next month: Mary Poppins Returns, the 2018 remake starring Emily Blunt in the Julie Andrews role as the magical nanny; four episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, an animated series based on the saga’s female characters; and Marvel Studios: Legends, a Disney+ original series that will spotlight various iconic moments and heroes from the Marvel films.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to Disney+:

January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20 – Disney original

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake – Disney original

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion – Disney original

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2 – Disney original

January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision: Premiere – Disney original

Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime – Disney original

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn: Premiere – Disney original

WandaVision: Episode 2 – Disney original

Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches – Disney original

January 29

Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision: Episode 3 – Disney original

Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale) – Disney original

Phillip Swann

