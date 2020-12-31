Disney+ next month (January 2021) plans to add 28 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including four originals.
The new titles will include the first three episodes of WandaVision, a Disney+ original series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as married superheroes who try to live their lives normally in a quiet suburb. The characters are from the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame, and the story’s path picks up where the movie left off.
Also notable next month: Mary Poppins Returns, the 2018 remake starring Emily Blunt in the Julie Andrews role as the magical nanny; four episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, an animated series based on the saga’s female characters; and Marvel Studios: Legends, a Disney+ original series that will spotlight various iconic moments and heroes from the Marvel films.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to Disney+:
January 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20 – Disney original
Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake – Disney original
January 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion – Disney original
Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2 – Disney original
January 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
WandaVision: Premiere – Disney original
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime – Disney original
January 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn: Premiere – Disney original
WandaVision: Episode 2 – Disney original
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches – Disney original
January 29
Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision: Episode 3 – Disney original
Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale) – Disney original
