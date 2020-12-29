It’s too late for stocking stuffers, but Amazon is now selling a slew of Blu-ray movies for $5 or less. Yes, $5.
You might think the etailer’s Blu-ray bargain bin is overflowing with copies of Howard the Duck and Jaws: The Revenge (the revenge was on moviegoers). But the $5 list actually includes some excellent films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario, Jaws, Hacksaw Ridge and Inglourious Basterds.
It just goes to show that patience is a virtue. Many of these films were retailing for two to three times as much just a few months ago.
Here are some links to the $5 Blu-rays. Enjoy.
The Wolf of Wall Street — $4.99
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — $4.99
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi — $4.99
You can see more discounted Blu-ray movies at Amazon here.
— Phillip Swann