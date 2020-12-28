HBO Max this week (December 27-January 2) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies, including an original season finale and some classic films.

The new titles will include the season two finale of His Dark Materials, the HBO original sci-fi series about a woman’s search for a kidnapped friend; The High Note, the 2020 comedy/drama film starring Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant to a legendary diva singer (Tracee Ellis Ross); All the President’s Men, the 1976 drama starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as the real-life Washington Post reporters who broke the Watergate scandal; The Exorcist, the 1973 horror film starring Linda Blair as a child possessed; Dog Day Afternoon, the 1975 drama starring Al Pacino and John Cazale whose bank robbery goes horribly askew; and No Country For Old Men, the 2007 drama from the Coen brothers about greed, dreams and flipping coins in Texas. Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson and Javier Bardem star.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to HBO Max:

Monday, December 28:

His Dark Materials, season two finale (HBO)

Tuesday, December 29:

Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)

Thursday, December 31:

The Champ, 1979

Conan Without Borders

Friday, January 1:

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President’s Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins , 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

No Country for Old Men, 2007

The Notebook, 2004

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven , 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born , 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)

January 2:

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

