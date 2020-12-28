HBO Max this week (December 27-January 2) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies, including an original season finale and some classic films.
The new titles will include the season two finale of His Dark Materials, the HBO original sci-fi series about a woman’s search for a kidnapped friend; The High Note, the 2020 comedy/drama film starring Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant to a legendary diva singer (Tracee Ellis Ross); All the President’s Men, the 1976 drama starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as the real-life Washington Post reporters who broke the Watergate scandal; The Exorcist, the 1973 horror film starring Linda Blair as a child possessed; Dog Day Afternoon, the 1975 drama starring Al Pacino and John Cazale whose bank robbery goes horribly askew; and No Country For Old Men, the 2007 drama from the Coen brothers about greed, dreams and flipping coins in Texas. Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson and Javier Bardem star.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to HBO Max:
Monday, December 28:
His Dark Materials, season two finale (HBO)
Tuesday, December 29:
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
Thursday, December 31:
The Champ, 1979
Conan Without Borders
Friday, January 1:
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins , 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven , 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021 (HBO)
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born , 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
Willard, 1971 (HBO)
Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
January 2:
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
