Comcast has announced plans to air 23 college basketball games in 4K during the first three months of 2021. The contests will include Big East tournament games as well as some much-anticipated Big Ten match-ups.

The new year’s 4K college basketball lineup will start with Indiana facing Wisconsin on January 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue through the Big East championship tournament in March when nine games will be available in the picture format on Comcast. (See the complete schedule below. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox Sports channels.)

Comcast X1 video subscribers who have a 4K-enabled set-top (XG1v4 or Xi6 model) can say ‘4K’ into the Xfinity voice remote to display the listing before each game. (Xfinity Flex customers must have a Xi6 model device from the cable operator.)

For Comcast, this is more evidence that it has become bullish on 4K TV after largely ignoring it for several years. The pay TV service in the second half of 2020 aired MLB playoff games, NFL games, soccer and college football in 4K.

Here is the complete list of college basketball games that Comcast will offer in 4K between January and March 2021:

1/7 Indiana vs. Wisconsin (7:00pm ET, FS1)

1/8 Purdue vs. Michigan State (7:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/9 Seton Hall vs. DePaul (2:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/10 Providence vs. Xavier (time TBD, FOX)

1/12 Butler vs. St. John’s (7:00 PM ET FS1)

1/12 Providence vs. Marquette (9:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/13 DePaul vs. Georgetown (7:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/14 Purdue vs. Indiana (7:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/15 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers (7:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/16 Creighton vs. Butler, (2:00 PM ET, FOX)

1/16 Marquette vs. St. John’s (2:00 PM ET, FS1)

1/19 Maryland vs. Michigan (time TBA, FS1)

1/19 Seton Hall vs. Villanova (time TBA, FS1)

1/20 Georgetown vs. Marquette (time TBA, FS1)

3/10 Big East Tournament: First Round – Game 1 (time TBD, FS1)

3/10 Big East Tournament: First Round – Game 2 (time TBD, FS1)

3/10 Big East Tournament: First Round – Game 3 (time TBD, FS1)

3/11 Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal – Game 1 (time TBD, FS1)

3/11 Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal – Game 2 (time TBD, FS1)

3/11 Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal – Game 3 (time TBD, FS1)

3/11 Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal – Game 4 (time TBD, FS1)

3/12 Big East Tournament: Semifinal – Game 1 (time TBD, FS1)

3/12 Big East Tournament: Semifinal – Game 2 (time TBD, FS1)

Comcast may show some college football bowl games in 4K as well, but has yet to reveal any details.

— Phillip Swann

