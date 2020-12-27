Netflix this week (December 27-January 2) plans to add 45 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Cobra Kai, the Netflix original reboot of The Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their original roles; and season four of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix’s original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.

Also notable this week: Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro; Bonnie & Clyde, the 1967 drama based loosely, very loosely, on the two punk gangsters who robbed banks during the Great Depression; and Cool Hand Luke, the 1967 prison drama starring Paul Newman who has a failure to communicate.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Monday, December 28

Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film

Rango (2011)

Tuesday, December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Wednesday, December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original

Equinox — Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

Thursday, December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original

Friday, January 1

Cobra Kai, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Dream Home Makeover, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca, Season 2 — Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher, Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways, Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Saturday, January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

Phillip Swann

