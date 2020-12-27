Amazon this week (December 27-January 2) plans to add 80 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including some classic films, a cult TV favorite, and an Amazon original.
The new titles will include seasons one through eight of Dexter, Showtime’s popular series about a forensics blood specialist (Michael C. Hall) who moonlights as a serial killer; Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb, Stanley Kubrick’s masterful send-up of cold war tension starring Peter Sellers in three roles; Last of the Mohicans, the 1992 drama from Michael Mann, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a half Native-American who must rescue two British daughters amid the French-Indian War. and Yearly Departed, an Amazon original comedy special hosted by Phoebe Robinson who will examine the hits and misses (mostly misses) of 2020.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:
Sunday, December 27
Movies
The House Sitter (2016)
Monday, December 28
Movies
Hope Gap (2020)
Wednesday, December 30
Specials
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special
Thursday, December 31
Movies
Supervized (2019)
Friday, January 1
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1
Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1
Beecham House: Season 1
Bringing up Bates: Season 1
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1
Commandments: Season 1
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1
Simply Ming: Season 14
Texas Metal: Season 1
The Universe: Season 1
1900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers McMullen
The Cooler
The Devil’s Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
— Phillip Swann