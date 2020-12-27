Amazon this week (December 27-January 2) plans to add 80 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including some classic films, a cult TV favorite, and an Amazon original.

The new titles will include seasons one through eight of Dexter, Showtime’s popular series about a forensics blood specialist (Michael C. Hall) who moonlights as a serial killer; Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb, Stanley Kubrick’s masterful send-up of cold war tension starring Peter Sellers in three roles; Last of the Mohicans, the 1992 drama from Michael Mann, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a half Native-American who must rescue two British daughters amid the French-Indian War. and Yearly Departed, an Amazon original comedy special hosted by Phoebe Robinson who will examine the hits and misses (mostly misses) of 2020.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Sunday, December 27

Movies

The House Sitter (2016)

Monday, December 28

Movies

Hope Gap (2020)

Wednesday, December 30

Specials

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special

Thursday, December 31

Movies

Supervized (2019)

Friday, January 1

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1

Beecham House: Season 1

Bringing up Bates: Season 1

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1

Commandments: Season 1

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1

Simply Ming: Season 14

Texas Metal: Season 1

The Universe: Season 1

1900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve’s Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz

Kiss The Girls

Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride

Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond

The Brass Legend

The Brothers McMullen

The Cooler

The Devil’s Own

The Firm

The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead

The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

