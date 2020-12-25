Dish and Nexstar early this morning announced that they have reached a new multi-year carriage agreement, ending the nearly one-month blackout of 164 Nexstar-owned local TV stations and WGN America on the satellite TV service.

“DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group. Local stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV. In addition, WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package,” Dish’s statement read.

Dish also owns Sling TV, the live streaming service.

Nexstar’s stations also released statements saying a new agreement had been reached and that the blackout had ended.

The carriage dispute began on December 2 when the two companies could not agree on how much Dish should pay to carry the Nexstar stations. The new deal means that Dish’s subscribers in the Nexstar markets will be able to watch their local channels on Christmas.

The Dish-Nexstar fee fight came one day after AT&T and Tegna engaged in a carriage dispute that blacked out 60 local stations on DIRECTV and three other AT&T-owned TV services. The AT&T-Tegna carriage battle was resolved on December 20.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Terms of the new Dish-Nexstar agreement were not revealed.

— Phillip Swann

