HBO Max next month (January 2021) plans to add 203 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven HBO Max originals.

The new titles will include the premiere of The Little Things, a Warner Bros film which stars Denzel Washington as a small county deputy sheriff who clashes with a Los Angeles detective (Rami Malek) during the investigation of a serial killer. The movie will debut the same day on HBO Max as it will in movie theaters, which is part of Warner Media’s new strategy to lure subscribers to the streaming service.

Also notable in January: A new episode of Euphoria, the HBO original series starring Zendaya as a recovering high school drug addict; the fourth season of Search Party, the HBO original series about a group of 20somethings investigating the disappearance of one of their own; another installment in Selena + Chef, the HBO Max original cooking series featuring singer Selena Gomez; the season 19 premiere of Real Time With Bill Maher, the HBO chat show featuring the irreverent comedian; Tiger, a two-part HBO documentary about golf legend Tiger Woods; and the season three premiere of Gomorrah, the HBO Max original series about a crime family in Italy.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles in parenthesis will also air on HBO.)

January 1:

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President’s Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020 Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021 (HBO)

Happy Feet, 2006 The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO) Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins , 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990 The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO) Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020 Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983 Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO) Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO) No Country for Old Men, 2007 The Notebook, 2004

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven , 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007 Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994 Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO) Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born , 2018 Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO) V for Vendetta, 2005 Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO) Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO) January 2:

The High Note, 2020 (HBO) January 4:

30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO) January 8:

Patriot’s Day, 2016

Scream, 1996

Squish, Season 1 January 9:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, season 4A

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO) January 10:

Miracle Workers, season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO) January 12:

Against The Wild, 2014

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015 Blue Valentine, 2010

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

An Elephant’s Journey , 2018

The Escape Artist, 1982 Get Carter, 1971 Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007

Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006

Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010 Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013

La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers , 2015 Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade , 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team , 2014

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Lost and Delirious, 2001

Love and Sex, 2000 Lovely & Amazing , 2002

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Meatballs, 1979

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017 Mistress, 1992

Mother’s Day, 2012

Mud, 2013

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016

Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017 No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio, 2012 Promare, 2019

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

Ride Your Wave, 2019

Righteous Kill, 2008

Sprung, 1997 The Spy Next Door, 2010

Tender Mercies, 1983

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Turtle Tale, 2018

The Visitor, 2008

Vixen, 2015 January 14

Search Party, Season 4 Premiere January 15

Stephen King’s It, 1990

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Poltergeist, 1982

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection) Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)

The Wayans Bros January 16

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

January 19:

Everwood January 20:

At Home With Amy Sedaris, season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO) January 21:

Gomorrah, Max original season 3 premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, season 1C January 22

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting with John, Series Premiere (HBO) January 23

Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Person of Interest January 24

Euphoria: Part 2: Jules, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” Special Episode Premiere (HBO)

January 26:

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO) January 29:

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)

The Little Things (same day premiere in theaters) What I Like About You

January 30:

The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)

The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)

Pushing Daisies

The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO) January 31:

Axios, season 4 premiere (HBO) Dates to be announced: Arthur’s Law, Max Original Series Premiere

The Event, Max Original Series Premiere

Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere

