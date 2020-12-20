Netflix this week (December 20-26) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include The Midnight Sky, a Netflix original movie directed by George Clooney, who also stars as a scientist who rushes to stop a group of orbiting astronauts from returning to a coming disaster on Earth. The cast also includes Kyle Chandler and Felicity Jones.

There has been talk of Oscar nods for The Midnight Sky, particularly for Clooney’s performance in the lead. But Rottentomatoes.com gives the film a score of just 55. The site states: “The Midnight Sky lacks the dramatic heft to match its narrative scale, but its flaws are often balanced by thoughtful themes and a poignant performance from director-star George Clooney.”

Tim Appelo of AARP’s Movies For Grown Ups acknowledges that Clooney’s “plot has fuzzy logic and the characters are a bit sketchy. Still, there’s about an hour’s worth of epic, ambitious, thoughtful, deeply heartfelt story in there. Clooney remains one of our most promising up-and-coming directors.”

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

Monday, December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Tuesday, December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Wednesday, December 23

The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film

Friday, December 25

Bridgerton — Netflix Original

Saturday, December 26

Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Ride Again in the Zone — Netflix Family

