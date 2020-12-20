Netflix next month (January 2021) plans to add 96 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 49 originals.
The new titles will include Pieces of a Woman, a Netflix original film starring Vanessa Kirby and Shai LaBeouf as a Boston couple whose life is shattered during a botched home birth; Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, a Netflix original documentary on the search for a brutal killer in 1985 Los Angeles; The Dig, a Netflix original movie about a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) who makes a startling historic discovery on her property during an archaeological excavation; Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse; and Penguin Bloom, a Netflix original movie starring Naomi Watts as an Australian woman who is paralyzed from the chest down, but whose life finds meaning thanks to a wounded magpie.
Also notable in January: Tony Parker: The Final Shot, a Netflix original documentary on the life of the NBA point guard; Surviving Death, a Netflix original documentary on the philosophy of the afterlife; season three of Nailed It!: Mexico, Netflix’s original bake-off competition series; season three of Cobra Kai, the Netflix original reboot of The Karate Kid movie; and History of Swear Words, a Netflix original six-part series hosted by Nicolas Cage about the cultural impact of profanity. (And don’t tell me you won’t watch that!)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix:
January 1
Dream Home Makeover, Season 2 — Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
Monarca, Season 2 — Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher, Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways, Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
LA’s Finest, Season 1
¡Nailed It! México, Season 3 — Netflix Original
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
January 7
Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8
Charming — Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 5 — Netflix Original
Lupin — Netflix Original
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film
January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax, Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15
Bling Empire — Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego, Season 4 — Netflix Family
Disenchantment, Part 3 — Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
Henry Danger, Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball, Season 1
The Magicians, Season 5
Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
Homefront (2013)
January 19
Hello Ninja, Season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
Call My Agent!, Season 4 — Netflix Original
January 22
Blown Away, Season 2 — Netflix Original
Busted!, Season 3 — Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 2 — Netflix Family
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film
The Dig — Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
January 30
Fatima (2020)
Dates to be announced:
50M2 — Netflix Original
Bonding, Season 2 — Netflix Original
Cobra Kai, Season 3 — Netflix Original
June & Kopi — Netflix Film
The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original
— Phillip Swann