Netflix next month (January 2021) plans to add 96 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 49 originals.

The new titles will include Pieces of a Woman, a Netflix original film starring Vanessa Kirby and Shai LaBeouf as a Boston couple whose life is shattered during a botched home birth; Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, a Netflix original documentary on the search for a brutal killer in 1985 Los Angeles; The Dig, a Netflix original movie about a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) who makes a startling historic discovery on her property during an archaeological excavation; Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse; and Penguin Bloom, a Netflix original movie starring Naomi Watts as an Australian woman who is paralyzed from the chest down, but whose life finds meaning thanks to a wounded magpie.

Also notable in January: Tony Parker: The Final Shot, a Netflix original documentary on the life of the NBA point guard; Surviving Death, a Netflix original documentary on the philosophy of the afterlife; season three of Nailed It!: Mexico, Netflix’s original bake-off competition series; season three of Cobra Kai, the Netflix original reboot of The Karate Kid movie; and History of Swear Words, a Netflix original six-part series hosted by Nicolas Cage about the cultural impact of profanity. (And don’t tell me you won’t watch that!)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix:

January 1

Dream Home Makeover, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca, Season 2 — Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher, Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways, Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

LA’s Finest, Season 1

¡Nailed It! México, Season 3 — Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax, Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego, Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment, Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film

Henry Danger, Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball, Season 1

The Magicians, Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja, Season 4 — Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!, Season 4 — Netflix Original

January 22

Blown Away, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

January 30

Fatima (2020)

Dates to be announced:

50M2 — Netflix Original

Bonding, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Cobra Kai, Season 3 — Netflix Original

June & Kopi — Netflix Film

The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

