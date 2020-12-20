Amazon next month (January 2021) plans to add 91 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including five originals.
The new titles will include One Night In Miami, an Amazon original movie about a fictionalized meeting in 1964 between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room after Ali’s upset win over Sonny Liston. Directed by Regina King (her directorial debut), the film is getting real-life raves (and Oscar buzz) from the critics, scoring a 97 at Rottentomatoes.com, based on 111 reviews.
“A hauntingly powerful reflection on larger-than-life figures, One Night in Miami finds Regina King in command of her craft in her feature directorial debut,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Amazon Studios is pushing for a Best Actor nod for Eli Goree’s performance as Ali, writes Variety.
Also notable in January: Flack, season one of an Amazon original series starring Anna Paquin as a high-level PR executive who spins stories while her life spins out of control; Tandav, a nine-part original Amazon series about power politics in India; and Herself, an Amazon original film starring Claire Dunne as a homeless woman who decides to build her own home while fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband. (And you think you’re having a tough day.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to Amazon Prime:
January 1
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1
Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1
Beecham House: Season 1
Bringing up Bates: Season 1
Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1
Commandments: Season 1
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1
Simply Ming: Season 14
Texas Metal: Season 1
The Universe: Season 1
1900
A Night At The Roxbury
Arachnophobia
Bloody Sunday
Broken Arrow
Brothers
Chaplin
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Donnie Brasco
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve’s Bayou
Face/Off
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gun Duel In Durango
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
In & Out
Jazz
Kiss The Girls
Last Of The Mohicans
Legion
Like A Boss
Love The Coopers
Major League
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Peggy Sue Got Married
Places In The Heart
Premonition
Pride
Push
Regarding Henry
Ride Out For Revenge
Salt
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Signs
Soul Food
St. Elmo’s Fire
Starman
Star Trek Beyond
The Brass Legend
The Brothers McMullen
The Cooler
The Devil’s Own
The Firm
The Interview
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Longest Yard
The Peacemaker
The Quick And The Dead
The Sons Of Katie Elder
The Town
The Truman Show
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vampire In Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
When A Man Loves A Woman
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
January 6
Mighty Oak
January 7
Gretel & Hansel
January 8
Herself (Amazon original)
The Silencing
January 11
The Rhythm Section
January 15
One Night In Miami (Amazon original)
Tandav: Season 1 (Amazon original)
January 18
Alone
Pandora, season 2
January 19
Grantchester, season 5
January 22
Flack, season 1 (Amazon original)
Jessy and Nessy
January 29
Chick Fight
Mortal
Date to be determined:
The Great Escapists (Amazon original)
