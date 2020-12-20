Amazon next month (January 2021) plans to add 91 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including five originals.

The new titles will include One Night In Miami, an Amazon original movie about a fictionalized meeting in 1964 between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room after Ali’s upset win over Sonny Liston. Directed by Regina King (her directorial debut), the film is getting real-life raves (and Oscar buzz) from the critics, scoring a 97 at Rottentomatoes.com, based on 111 reviews.

“A hauntingly powerful reflection on larger-than-life figures, One Night in Miami finds Regina King in command of her craft in her feature directorial debut,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Amazon Studios is pushing for a Best Actor nod for Eli Goree’s performance as Ali, writes Variety.

Also notable in January: Flack, season one of an Amazon original series starring Anna Paquin as a high-level PR executive who spins stories while her life spins out of control; Tandav, a nine-part original Amazon series about power politics in India; and Herself, an Amazon original film starring Claire Dunne as a homeless woman who decides to build her own home while fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband. (And you think you’re having a tough day.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to Amazon Prime:

January 1

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1

Beecham House: Season 1

Bringing up Bates: Season 1

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1

Commandments: Season 1

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1

Simply Ming: Season 14

Texas Metal: Season 1

The Universe: Season 1

1900

A Night At The Roxbury

Arachnophobia

Bloody Sunday

Broken Arrow

Brothers

Chaplin

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Donnie Brasco

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

Escape From Alcatraz



Eve’s Bayou

Face/Off

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck



Gun Duel In Durango

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

In & Out

Jazz

Kiss The Girls



Last Of The Mohicans

Legion

Like A Boss

Love The Coopers

Major League



Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Peggy Sue Got Married

Places In The Heart

Premonition

Pride



Push

Regarding Henry

Ride Out For Revenge

Salt

Signed, Sealed, Delivered



Signs

Soul Food

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starman

Star Trek Beyond



The Brass Legend

The Brothers McMullen

The Cooler

The Devil’s Own

The Firm



The Interview

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Longest Yard

The Peacemaker

The Quick And The Dead



The Sons Of Katie Elder

The Town

The Truman Show

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vampire In Brooklyn



Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

When A Man Loves A Woman

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

January 6

Mighty Oak

January 7

Gretel & Hansel

January 8

Herself (Amazon original)

The Silencing

January 11

The Rhythm Section

January 15

One Night In Miami (Amazon original)

Tandav: Season 1 (Amazon original)

January 18

Alone

Pandora, season 2

January 19

Grantchester, season 5

January 22

Flack, season 1 (Amazon original)

Jessy and Nessy

January 29

Chick Fight

Mortal

Date to be determined:

The Great Escapists (Amazon original)



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

