The new movies coming this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max include I Used to Go Here on HBO Max, which stars Gillian Jacobs as a failed novelist who returns to her former college to teach but winds up getting schooled by the students. Jacobs, who played a community college student in NBC’s Community, shows that she’s comfortable on campus. RottenTomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 82, writing that it’s “elevated significantly by Gillian Jacobs’ central performance, I Used to Go Here tells a familiar story with considerable charm.”

Also coming this weekend: Eddie the Eagle on Disney+, the 2016 biofilm starring Taron Egerton as Michael Edwards, the first ski jumper to represent Great Britain in the Olympics in decades; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an original Netflix film starring the late Chadwick Boseman in his last movie. The Black Panther star plays as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s Chicago who clashes with a legendary diva singer played by Viola Davis.

And there’s Blackbird on Amazon Prime, the 2020 film starring Susan Sarandon as an ALS patient who decides to invite her friends and family to her beach house for one last goodbye.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, December 18

Guest House (2020)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film

Sweet Home — Netflix Original

Sunday, December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

HBO Max

Saturday, December 19

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Sunday, December 20

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)

Amazon Prime

Friday, December 18

Blackbird (2020)

Hulu

Friday, December 18

The Hero (2017)

Disney+

Friday, December 18

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Into the Woods (2014)



— Phillip Swann