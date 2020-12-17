Q. I come to your site every day to look for updates on DIRECTV and Tegna. I’ve really enjoyed your articles. So is there anything new on whether they will settle? I have been without my channel 9 in the Washington area for weeks now. Is there any hope at all? — Maureen, Bowie, Maryland.
Maureen, let me first thank you for your kind words and support. As you know, DIRECTV lost 60 Tegna-owned local stations on December 1 due to a fight over how much the satcaster should pay to carry their signals. (The blackout also affects the AT&T-owned U-verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.)
I’ve provided regular reports on viewing alternatives as well as any indicators on when the fee fight will be settled. At this point, there is no sign that an agreement is imminent. And I think I can safely speculate that there won’t be a deal at least until Saturday or Sunday, if then. The next round of NFL games on Sunday could act as a trigger for more fruitful talks. In past disputes between broadcasters and pay TV providers, the Sunday morning before 1 p.m. kickoff has been a popular time to announce a new carriage pact.
That said, there are a few interesting developments that suggest both sides need to treat this dispute with more urgency.
The Buffalo News reported yesterday that there’s evidence that the blackout hurt the local Buffalo ratings for the Bills-Steelers game on last Sunday’s Sunday Night Football game, which aired on NBC. (The Buffalo NBC affiliate, WGRZ-TV, is owned by Tegna and therefore now blacked out on DIRECTV.) Buffalo’s rating for the game was lower than Pittsburgh’s rating, and lower than it has been for previous Bills games this year.
“Because of a retransmission dispute between the owner of Channel 2, Tegna, and DirecTV, the station is off the satellite service. That could potentially reduce the station’s audience and therefore its rating by 15% to 20%. If you add 15% to 20% to Channel 2’s rating, Buffalo would easily defeat Pittsburgh,” the story notes.
If other Tegna stations are seeing similar declines, the broadcaster may need to lessen its demands. The company’s mission to generate more revenue starts to lose steam if you’re losing it another way. (Advertising dollars are based on ratings.)
Update: The Houston Chronicle reports today that the Houston Texans’ games are also showing a ratings dip, possibly due to the Tegna blackout.
Likewise, DIRECTV’s subscribers seem to be getting angrier every day, if social media posts are any indication. Many of them say in their comments that they plan to cancel service if a deal is not signed soon.
It’s easy to say things on social media, but the longer the blackout continues, the more likely some subscribers will act on their threats.
The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this dispute and report back here if and when new developments occur.
Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!
I am really tired of satellite tv taking my local channels in Indianapolis. If I don’t get a few back I’m switching to antenna tv. It just baffles my mind that you cannot come to an agreement . How much money do you really need?
Hi Phillip. I mentioned this in a few comment threads last week, before realizing you had referenced it in one of yours, but I’ll say it again: all of the approximately 50% of DirecTV subscribers served by Locast should register for the service, and (within a day or two at most) pay the $5.50 to stop Locast’s own commercial breaks for a month. We’ve been using it daily to watch our NBC affiliate in my metropolitan area, and other than a few instances of buffering, it’s worked great. You can scream and yell and threaten to cut the cord, but to me this is a much easier temporary solution. I think it should be promoted thusly. Thank you for updating us on the dispute.
I have directv in Minneapolis KARE11 NBC and on my directv boxes they have an app called locast that allows me to open and stream kare11 for free, I have been able to watch Sunday night football, Saturday college games etc. All of kare 11, also locast works on my Roku tvs and such
I have DirecTV and on my guide where the NBC affiliate is, channel 8 in Portland, Oregon, i get a pop up message saying, looking for the Sunday night football game? tune in to channel 410 , Sure enough I get the game, although in Spanish. Doesn’t affect the video so it’s fine
I pay 163.00 per month and I am tired of paying that much and losing all the channels that we watch every day. They make enough money just from the money we pay them to watch cable. They won’t give any money back to the people, but we keep losing channels, why don’t you get off your BUTTS and do something, and stop taking money from senior citizens and other people. GIVE BACK THE CHANNELS OR LOWER OUR BILLS.
I am not happy. I am dumping Direct tv if I don’t get channel 5 back soon.
Bought a $25 amplified HD Antenna at Target and connected it via AM21 DirecTV off-air tuner to my DirecTV Genie DVR via USB. Worked like magic, added dozens of new stations that integrated beautifully into my DirecTV program guide. Where Tegna station was before (Channel 9) – now there are 3 digital channels 9-1, 9-2, 9-3. Where PBS station was before WETA 26, now there are 5 beautiful HD quality channels.
Best thing is – all the secondary mini-genie receives can access the program guide for WUSA-DT and all the new over-the-air channels across multiple rooms in the house.
Answer man,
You spoke about Locast which is available for Tegna stations using the ~> arrow on your DirecTV remote, but you never spoke about the AM21 DirecTV tuner which is available on the market and works like magic with all the latest DirecTV receivers.
Discovered dozens of new local stations in the process.
If you want to lower your bill – call DirecTV Retention team and ask them for help, so you don’t leave as DirecTV customer. I did so yesterday and they added.a $45 credit to my bill for 12 months. That is over $500 savings a year!