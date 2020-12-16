Roku and Warner Media announced this afternoon that they have agreed to add HBO Max to Roku devices starting tomorrow.

The companies said Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku Channel Store and subscribe directly on their Roku device. The deal ends a seven-month standoff between the companies, and it means Roku owners will be able to watch the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day. (HBO Max is premiering the much-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel the same day on HBO Max and in theaters.)

Roku users can get the new HBO Max channel or find it in the New and Notable and Movies & TV categories of the Roku channel store to add it to their Roku home screen, the companies said. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the channel will automatically update to HBO Max.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s senior vice president for platform business. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” added Tony Goncalves, Warner Media’s chief revenue officer. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.

— Phillip Swann

