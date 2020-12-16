Hulu next month (January 2021) plans to add 172 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including four Hulu originals.

The new titles will include the complete season two of Endlings, the Hulu original series where kids help a space alien save the world; The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, a Hulu original film starring Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer as high schoolers who discover each other and life’s lessons while preparing Johnson’s character for a life-changing surgery; the complete season one of The Sister, a Hulu original mystery series about a man (Russell Tovey) who tries to escape his past until an old acquaintance shows up on his doorstep; and Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special, a Hulu original movie version of the illusionist’s one-man play.

Also notable: Three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles; The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, the classic 1962 John Ford western starring Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne and Lee Marvin; Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson; and Blade Runner: The Final Cut, a director’s retake on the classic 1982 sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford.

Did you know that Warren Beatty almost starred in Boogie Nights? Read this.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2021 to Hulu:

January 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

January 4

Call Me Kat: Season 1 Finale (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

January 5

The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)

The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

January 6

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip: Series Premiere (FOX)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Name That Tune: Series Premiere (FOX)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)

Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

January 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

January 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

January 13

Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

January 14

Call Your Mother: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

January 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

January 18

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

January 19

9-1-1: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

January 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)

Terra Willy (2020)

January 29

Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

January 31

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

