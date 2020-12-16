Q. I was so excited about Comcast adding HBO Max yesterday, but I couldn’t log in on the app on the On Demand menu. I have HBO Max on my laptop with the promotional price deal and I really wanted to watch it on Comcast. What’s the deal? Why can’t I watch it on Comcast? — Gary, Miami.

Gary, Comcast and Warner Media announced yesterday that the HBO Max app is finally available on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex set-tops, nearly seven months after the streaming service’s launch.

However, it can be confusing.

If you go to the On Demand menu, you will see a HBO Max feature. If you click on that, it will ask you to subscribe. There are no login instructions.

That can be confusing, and frustrating, if you previously subscribed to the streaming service via Fire TV, Apple TV, or other devices and platforms, there seems to be no way to use that user name and password to watch it on your Comcast set-top.

But if you go to the Xfinity App store, you will see an option to sign in with a user name and password from a previous subscription. After you do that, the entire HBO Max catalog will be available to you on the X1 set-top menu.

Last note: If you’re not familiar with HBO Max, it’s an expanded version of the regular HBO with all the HBO fare and programming from non-HBO sources such as The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Turner Classic Movies, and original shows such as The Flight Attendant.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

