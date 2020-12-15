Comcast and Warner Media announced today that the HBO Max app is finally available on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex set-tops, nearly seven months after the streaming service’s launch.

The addition should help HBO Max boost subscriptions before the Christmas Day premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, which will be debut the same day on the app and in movie theaters. HBO Max will be available for free to any Comcast subscriber of the regular HBO channel. (HBO Max, an expanded version of HBO, costs $14.99 a month.)

In addition, Wonder Woman 1984 can be seen on Comcast in 4K, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision as well as heard in Dolby Atmos.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennbifer Mirgorod, head of sales for Warner Media Distribution. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app by saying ‘HBO Max’ into their Xfinity Voice Remote, or by saying the name of a HBO Max title, such as The Flight Attendant or The Undoing. HBO Max titles will also be available in different On Demand categories such as Best of 2020, Kids and Family and Black Film & TV.

HBO Max is still not available on Roku, arguably the nation’s top maker of streaming devices with its products in 40 million U.S. homes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

