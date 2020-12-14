The NBA and its pay TV partners are now selling the NBA League Pass for $199 for the 2020-2021 season, which is the same price it was at the start of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The 2020-21 season will begin Tuesday, December 22, with each team playing 72 regular season games.

The League Pass, which shows up to 40 out-of-market games per week, is available online here for $199 with a one-team plan available for $119. You can also buy a commercial-free version of all out-of-market games for $249. (Your local team’s games are blacked out in all plans, which is the norm for ‘out-of-market’ packages for professional sports. Nationally televised broadcasts on channels such as TNT, ESPN and ABC are also not available live on the League Pass; they will be added to the League Pass archive three days after the game’s finish.)

The online edition also includes monthly plans such as $28.99 a month for the all-teams option and $17.99 a month for the one-team package.

DIRECTV is also now offering the League Pass for $199.95 or $39.99 in five installments. There is no single month option. Dish has a single-team plan for $119 and the all-teams package for $199.

Comcast and Charter/Spectrum are selling the all-teams League Pass for four installments of $49.75, which comes to $199. There is no single-team plan.

