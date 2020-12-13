Roku has removed Charter’s Spectrum TV app from its Channel Store in the latest carriage dispute involving the streaming device maker.

The app, which allows Charter’s Spectrum subscribers to watch live TV and On Demand programming, is still available for Roku owners who have previously downloaded it. However, you can no longer download it from the Roku Channel Store, and if you uninstall it from your Roku menu, you will not be able to replace it.

“The Spectrum TV app has been removed from the Roku Channel Store. Visit Spectrum.net/roku for details, including how to access Spectrum TV on other streaming devices,” Charter says at its web site. The cable operator’s app is still available on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, the Xbox, smartphones and tablets.

Click Amazon: Shop Now For Holiday Deals!!

Asked for a comment, Charter spokesperson Andrew Russell last night told the TV Answer Man via e-mail that “existing Spectrum TV app users will continue to have access on their Roku devices. Roku is an important partner and we are hopeful we will reach an agreement soon.”

The TV Answer Man has asked Roku for a comment and will report back here if and when we get one. It appears that Roku has removed all references to the Spectrum app from its web site. Roku first added the Spectrum app in October 2015.

Roku had a similar dispute last January with AT&T over its AT&T TV app, removing it from the Channel Store, but allowing current users to keep it in their menus. The carriage fight was settled later in the year and AT&T TV is back in the Channel Store.

And Roku is now engaged in a more heavily-publicized scrap with AT&T over its HBO Now app. The streaming device has yet to carry it due to differences over fees and advertising/marketing issues.

Roku has signaled in the last year or so that it plans to push for greater compensation and control when it comes to adding high-profile apps. The company is arguably the nation’s leading maker of streaming devices with its products in roughly 40 million homes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

