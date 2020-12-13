Netflix this week (December 13-19) plans to add 28 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an original Netflix film starring the late Chadwick Boseman in his last movie. The Black Panther star plays as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s Chicago who clashes with a legendary diva singer played by Viola Davis. The movie, which was based on an August Wilson play, also explores the exploitation of black musicians by white managers in that time period.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom a score of 99 out of a possible 100, based on 92 reviews.

“Framed by a pair of powerhouse performances, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom pays affectionate tribute to a blues legend — and Black culture at large,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

The film is noted as Boseman’s last movie performance because he died in August from cancer during post-production. He was 43.

Also notable this week: The Ripper, a Netflix original, four-part documentary on a serial killer who murdered at least 13 young women in 1970s Great Britain.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, December 14

A California Christmas — Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original

Tuesday, December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Wednesday, December 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary |

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

Run On — Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside in – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original

Thursday, December 17

Braven (2018)

Friday, December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film

Sweet Home — Netflix Original

— Phillip Swann

