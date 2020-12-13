Netflix this week (December 13-19) plans to add 28 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.
The new titles will include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an original Netflix film starring the late Chadwick Boseman in his last movie. The Black Panther star plays as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s Chicago who clashes with a legendary diva singer played by Viola Davis. The movie, which was based on an August Wilson play, also explores the exploitation of black musicians by white managers in that time period.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom a score of 99 out of a possible 100, based on 92 reviews.
“Framed by a pair of powerhouse performances, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom pays affectionate tribute to a blues legend — and Black culture at large,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
The film is noted as Boseman’s last movie performance because he died in August from cancer during post-production. He was 43.
Also notable this week: The Ripper, a Netflix original, four-part documentary on a serial killer who murdered at least 13 young women in 1970s Great Britain.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, December 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
Tuesday, December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Wednesday, December 16
Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary
Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary |
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside in – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
Thursday, December 17
Braven (2018)
Friday, December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film
Sweet Home — Netflix Original
— Phillip Swann