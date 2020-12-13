Dish has signed a multi-year carriage deal with Apollo Global Management to end a five-month blackout of 14 local TV stations that are managed by Cox Media. In addition, 18 other Apollo/Cox stations, which were operating on a different agreement with Dish, are no longer warning viewers their signals could be removed from the satcaster.

The satcaster said in a press release this afternoon that it had “reached a multi-year agreement with Cox Media Group, owned by Apollo Global Management…This agreement also restores local Cox stations for DISH customers.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with DISH that allows our loyal viewers to continue watching our quality local and network programming,” Dan Clark, Cox Media’s CEO, said in a statement.

Dish lost the 14 local Apollo/Cox stations in July when the two sides could not reach a new agreement. The stations are:

WSB-TV, Channel 2 (ABC, Atlanta, GA)

WFXT-TV, Channel 25 (FOX, Boston, MA)

WSOC-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Charlotte, NC)

WAXN-TV, Channel 64 (IND, Charlotte, NC)

WHIO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Dayton, OH)

WFOX-TV, Channel 30 (FOX, Jacksonville, FL)

WFOX2-TV, Channel 32 (MNT, Jacksonville, FL)

WHBQ-TV, Channel 13 (FOX, Memphis, TN)

WFTV-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Orlando, FL)

WRDQ-TV, Channel 27 (IND, Orlando, FL)

WPXI-TV, Channel 11 (NBC, Pittsburgh, PA)

KIRO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Seattle, WA)

KOKI-TV, Channel 23 (FOX, Tulsa, OK)

KMYT-TV, Channel 41 (MNT, Tulsa, OK)

The 14-station group should not be confused with a different carriage battle between Dish and Cox Media, and Apollo Global Management which has also been settled.

Their contracts were expiring now because Dish has been operating on the agreement it previously held with Northwest. The 14 stations it lost two months ago were operating on a contract Dish had negotiated with Cox Media before it was so sold to Apollo.

