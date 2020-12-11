Q. The Super Bowl last February was in 4K so will this season’s Super Bowl be in 4K? Has CBS said anything about whether it will be in 4K? I imagine Covid is a problem but it seems like it should be in 4K, right? — Tony, town withheld.
Tony, you’re right. The 2020 Super Bowl was available last February in 4K via select pay TV providers, and the Fox Sports app. (Fox had the broadcast rights to the game). It was the first time ever that the NFL’s championship game was broadcast in 4K.
But this season, the Super Bowl, which will be played February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, will be produced by CBS. Unlike Fox, the network has never even done a regular season game in 4K so will it show the Super Bowl in the new picture format?
I asked CBS’ communications department this morning. Here’s the answer from network spokesperson Walt Scher:
“We have not announced our plans for Super Bowl yet, but when we do I’ll be sure to let you know.”
Considering that the Super Bowl is less than two months away, that’s not encouraging. But also consider that we are in the middle of an international pandemic which occasionally has cancelled games, cast doubt on whether the 2020 NFL season could be finished, and even whether the 2021 Super Bowl could be played at all. It’s understandable that CBS will proceed cautiously here on the question of 4K, among other thorny technological decisions for the game.
While CBS has yet to broadcast an NFL game in 4K, it has produced The Masters in the format. So the network is not unfamiliar with how to do a major sporting event in 4K and distribute it to its TV partners. We could still see an announcement from CBS that the game will be in 4K.
The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation, and report back here if we get more information.
Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!
I am devoted to viewing as much 4K material as I can and that dates back 2+ years. Much more out there now of course. That said, the 4K FOX provided last Super Bowl was much ado about nothing. As most 4K enthusiasts are aware, the signal is an “upcast” 1080P. Fifteen of us agreed that the Spectrum feed on a LCD Z9D 75inch was a hairs breath “inferior” to the Directv broadcast showing on a 2019 LG Oled 77. I am appreciative that an effort is being made to do these sports broadcasts but must say there is currently little difference in a good cable signal and the 4K I saw last Super Bowl. I remain a DirectV customer solely for the 4K that they provide and watch everything Direct provides weekly. When I’m able I use the same program on the Sony and most times (assuming it’s HDR) there is a bit more depth of color but not much more……all that said thanks to those that continue to try. I’ll be watching.
4K movies and programs from Netflicks and others in 4K have been markedly better and readily noticeable.
So the network is not unfamiliar with how to do a major sporting event
Double negative !! WHY??
How about:
So the network is familiar with how to do a major sporting event