Disney+ will increase its monthly subscription price from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month effective March 26, 2021, the company announced yesterday.

In addition, Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, which now costs $12.99 a month, will rise to $13.99 a month on that day.

The increase follows a similar $1-$2 monthly rate hike by rival Netflix, and Disney yesterday tried to soften the new price by announcing a huge slate of new original programming during the next few years. Clearly, someone will have to pay for this explosion of content, and the higher subscription fees will help.

The new shows and movies will include 10 more Marvel series with the first, Wandavision, premiering on January 15; 10 new Star Wars-related series, and a new Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron,, which will be directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins; and a new movie featuring Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movie series. You can learn more about Disney+’s upcoming programming here.

Disney also announced yesterday that it now has 86.6 million subscribers, and it expects to have between 230 million and 260 million by the year 2024.

In March, in addition to the monthly rate, the company said subscribers will be able to pay for Disney+ for a full year for $79.99. The current annual rate is $69.99.

Phillip Swann

