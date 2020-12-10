Christmas is almost two weeks away. After you run yourself ragged trying to find that last PS5 this weekend, there are some movies debuting on the top streaming services that can give you a nice respite.

The new movies coming this weekend to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include The Prom, a Netflix original musical film starring Meryl Streep and James Corden as fading Broadway stars who go to Indiana to fight for a high school girl’s right to bring another girl to the prom. (Yes, it’s directed by Ryan Murphy.); Safety, a Disney original biofilm about a real life football safety (Ray McElrathbey) who manages to land a college scholarship while caring for his 11-year-old brother (and avoiding their drug addicted mother); I’m Your Woman, an Amazon original movie starring Rachel Brosnahan as a suburban housewife who’s forced to run for her life when her thieving husband betrays his criminal cohorts; and Rent-a-Pal, an overlooked 2020 horror film starring Will Wheaton who’s stalked (and more) by a TV character who’s still in the TV. Here’s a review of the movie.