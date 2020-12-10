Q. I am starting to believe that DIRECTV will never make a deal with Tegna to bring my channel 9 back. So I am starting to consider other options. Tell me more about antennas. Do they work? Will I be able to get channel 9 or will it be a fuzzy picture? I would just cancel DIRECTV but I am in a contract of course. — Phyllis, Alexandria, Virginia.

Phyllis, DIRECTV and Dish both lost a significant number of local channels last week due to fee fights with their owners, and there’s no indication this morning that either are close to a deal. I will continue to monitor these disputes and report back here if anything interesting occurs. But until then, it might indeed be time to consider some alternatives.

On Tuesday, I published an article on the pros and cons of getting Locast, the online streamer that offers local channels for free in 25 markets. And today, by popular demand, I will examine whether getting a TV antenna is the right choice for you.

See Home Theater Tonight! The new web site for movie lovers!

Pro: Free Local Channels

Yes, your local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, Univision, etc.) are available via a TV antenna, and they are free. Not only that, they can deliver a better HD picture over an antenna compared to cable or satellite. The latter tend to compress the signals of local (and all) channels, which tends to dilute the picture quality. The TV providers do this for several reasons, including creating more system room to deliver more channels. The signal your antenna receives directly from the local channel is purer (layman’s term, folks and therefore a better one.

Click Amazon: Today’s Best-Selling TV Antennas!

Con: No Basic Cable or Premium Channels

If you get an antenna, you won’t be able to watch ESPN, TBS, E!, CNN, Fox News, HBO, Showtime, or your favorite regional sports channel. The TV antenna will only pick up signals that are distributed locally, and that does not include the basic cable or premium channels that are on many viewers’ list of favorites. (If you do have a decent Internet connection, you can purchase some of these, such as HBO and Showtime, separately online.)

Pro: Antennas Are Not Expensive

The TV antenna, whether it’s indoor or outdoor, costs less than $100 with many indoor models well under $30. With local channels free, that’s a great deal for consumers looking to cut expenses. (Note: The outdoor antenna can normally pick up more channels than the indoor one. But indoor antennas are becoming more efficient every year with new models and new technology.)

Con: The Antenna May Not Work at Your Location

Before you run off to buy an antenna (and drop your cable or satellite service), you need to know that depending upon the location of your home, your antenna may not be able to pick up the signals of all your local channels. You may live too far away from the channel’s tower to get a decent signal, or you could have a major obstacle in the signal’s path, such as a high-rise office building or mountain.

Also, since the nation’s transition to Digital TV in 2008, many antenna owners complain that it’s been more difficult to capture local signals. Unlike the old analog signal, you need a perfect connection to capture the digital signal or it will not display on your set. There is no middle ground. You either get a digital signal or you don’t.

So how can you tell if an antenna at your home will receive all your local channels?

AntennaWeb.org, a web site co-sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association and the National Broadcasting Association, offers an easy-to-use guide to determining what kind of antenna you would need — and how many channels that antenna will pick up. You type in your address, zip code and whether the antenna will be 30 feet or higher above ground level and then antennaweb.org will display a list of stations that you probably will be able to receive.

I say ‘probably’ because until you actually test it at home, you can’t be 100 percent sure. Antennaweb.org might say your address can pick up all four major broadcast networks, but the site isn’t aware of that group of large trees that surround your home, or that high-rise building that sits all too inconveniently across the way.

The good news here is that antennas are inexpensive so you could buy one to test without spending much.

Pro: You May Get Some Bonus Channels

In addition to the major networks (CBS, etc.), there are numerous independent channels that broadcast locally. Some feature old movies and TV shows while others specialize in niche categories such as religion. If your antenna signal is strong, you’ll get more programming than you might have expected.

Pro: The Technology Is Improving

As noted earlier, in the last few years, the antenna companies have done a great job of beefing up their products, offering indoor antennas that can pick up signals as far away as 75 miles. Yes, indoor antennas. If you had a bad experience with an antenna several years ago, you might be pleasantly surprised at how far they have come.

Phyllis, hope that helps. Happy viewing!

Click Amazon: Today’s Best-Selling TV Antennas!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using these Amazon.com links. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

