Q. I am excited to see Wonder Woman 1984 at home instead of going to the theater where we’re not sure we’re safe yet. But my question is I have HBO on Roku. Will I be able to see Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO on Roku. Wonder Woman has been on HBO so will Wonder Woman 1984 be, too? — Emily, Whitefish, Montana.

Emily, Warner Media, which is owned by AT&T, announced last month that Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 hit, Wonder Woman, will debut simultaneously on Christmas Day on HBO Max and in theaters. Since then, Warner has added that its full slate of 2021 theatrical films (including Dune, The Suicide Squad and Matrix 4) will also debut the same day on HBO Max and the theaters.

The movies will be available on HBO Max for one month after their debut.

But will they be on HBO as well, you ask?

While it’s true that Wonder Woman has previously aired on HBO, it’s currently not available. It’s only on HBO Max. And I’m sorry to tell you that Wonder Woman 1984 will be a HBO Max exclusive as well, which means that you won’t be able to watch it using HBO on Roku.

The strategy behind Wonder Woman 1984’s early debut on HBO Max lies in great part on persuading Roku to add HBO Max. And if Wonder Woman 1984 was available on HBO, which is already on Roku, that would decrease AT&T’s leverage in carriage negotiations.

So your hope is that AT&T makes a deal with Roku before Christmas, or you could buy a streaming device that supports HBO Max such as Fire TV or Apple TV 4K.

Emily, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

