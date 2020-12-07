Comcast last month posted a notice at its web site that 35 local channels in 38 different markets would be dropped on December 22, 2020. However, the cable operator has updated the message to say the 35 channels “may” be removed, and that it’s now negotiating with the stations’ owner, Hearst Communications, to keep them.
What’s changed?
Massachusetts U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and two Massachusetts congressmen, Reps. Bill Keating and Joe Kennedy III, have written a letter to Comcast expressing their concern that some of their constituents would lose access to their preferred local news programs.
“Particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, loss of access to this station would be harmful to Bristol County viewers who rely on state-specific announcements to stay healthy and safe,” states the letter from the four Massachusetts Democrats, which notes that Comcast’s drop list includes WCVB-TV, a Boston-area ABC affiliate now available to Bristol County (Massachusetts) subscribers. The Bristol County subscribers would keep WLNE, a Rhode Island ABC affiliate, because the market is considered a Providence, Rhode Island territory.
In the 38 markets under review, Comcast now provides more than one affiliate for at least one network. For example, in Calvert County, Maryland, the cable operator provides both the Baltimore NBC station (WBAL-TV) and the Washington, D.C. local NBC (WRC-TV).
The reason for the dual coverage is that some residents in that market (and the 37 other markets, including Bristol County) have interest in news from both areas because they live roughly the same distance from each. (The 38 markets are largely in rural/suburban areas.)
However, Comcast has had to pay the owners of both stations to deliver their signals. And with pay TV operators looking to cut programming costs, the cable operator said last month that it would jettison one of the two affiliates in the 38 markets.
Comcast’s notice posted in November said “we will no longer be able to offer the out-of-market station as of December 22, 2020. Please note that all of the national network programming on this station will continue to be available to you on the network’s local station serving your community.”
However, after publication here of the notice, and the letter from the Massachusetts politicians, Comcast has backed off that vow.
“We may be removing some TV stations from neighboring markets,” the new notice says. “Our agreements with broadcasters expire from time to time. We’re currently negotiating with the stations’ owner to be able to continue carrying the signals of its stations.”
The new statement says that if Comcast can not reach a new deal with Hearst, subscribers will continue to be able to watch the network’s national programming via the one affiliate that stays in their lineup. But they will no longer have access to the news and local programming provided by the affiliate in the neighboring market.
Comcast says subscribers might be able to get the local newscasts of the departing stations on their web sites and/or news apps such as NewsOn.
Here’s a list of the local stations that ‘may'[ be dropped on December 22:
Portales, NM
Affiliate Maybe Removed
KOAT (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
KVII
Tallapoosa, GA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WVTM (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WXIA
Twin City, GA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WJCL (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WJBF
Wilmot, NH
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WPTZ (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WBTS
Horse Cave, KY
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WLKY (CBS)
Affiliate Staying
WNKY
Claremont, NH
Affiliates Maybe Removed
WCVB & WMUR (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WVNY
Colleton County, SC
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WJCL (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WCIV
Chico/Oroville, CA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
KCRA (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
KNVN
Newberry, SC
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WYFF (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WIS
Las Cruces, NM
Affiliate Maybe Removed
KOAT (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
KVIA
Tell City, IN
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WLKY (CBS)
Affiliate Staying
WEVV
Arcadia/Cape Haze, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WMOR (IND)
In this market, there will be no alternative channel for the independently-owned WMOR.
Glades County, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WPBF (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WZVN
Alachua/Levy County, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WESH (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WNBW
Harrisburg, PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WBAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WGAL
Norwich/New London, CT
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WCVB (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WTNH
Connersville, Richmond, Lynn-Winchester, IN
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WLWT (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WTHR
Bedford, IN
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WLKY (CBS)
Affiliate Staying
WTTV
Crescent City/Palatka, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WESH (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WTLV
Nahunta/Waynesville, GA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WJCL (ABC)
There will be no alternative for the ABC signal in this market.
Johnstown-Altoona Area PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WTAE (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WATM
Mount Vernon, GA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WJCL (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WGXA
Coatesville/Kennett Square, & Reading/Hamburg, PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WGAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WCAU
Kent County, DE
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WBAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WCAU
Berwick/Eliot, ME
Affiliates Maybe Removed
WCVB & WMUR (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WMTW
Bristol County, MA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WCVB (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WLNE
Danville, Galax & Martinsville, VA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WXII (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WSLS
Salisbury, MD Area
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WBAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WRDE
Contra Costa/Solano County, CA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
KCRA (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
KNTV
Santa Clara County, CA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
KSBW (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
KNTV
Springfield, MA Area
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WCVB (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WGGB
Polk County-Citrus County, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WESH (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WFLA
Polk County, FL
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WKCF (CW)
Affiliate Staying
WTOG
Calvert & Frederick, MD
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WBAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WRC
Todd Township, PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WGAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WRC – available Dec 2
Wheeling-Steubenville Area, PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WTAE (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WTRF
Pottsville/Hegins Township, PA
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WGAL (NBC)
Affiliate Staying
WBRE – available Dec 2
East Liverpool, OH
Affiliate Maybe Removed
WTAE (ABC)
Affiliate Staying
WTRF
— Phillip Swann