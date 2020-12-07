Comcast last month posted a notice at its web site that 35 local channels in 38 different markets would be dropped on December 22, 2020. However, the cable operator has updated the message to say the 35 channels “may” be removed, and that it’s now negotiating with the stations’ owner, Hearst Communications, to keep them.

What’s changed?

Massachusetts U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and two Massachusetts congressmen, Reps. Bill Keating and Joe Kennedy III, have written a letter to Comcast expressing their concern that some of their constituents would lose access to their preferred local news programs.

See Amazon’s New Holiday Deals!

“Particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, loss of access to this station would be harmful to Bristol County viewers who rely on state-specific announcements to stay healthy and safe,” states the letter from the four Massachusetts Democrats, which notes that Comcast’s drop list includes WCVB-TV, a Boston-area ABC affiliate now available to Bristol County (Massachusetts) subscribers. The Bristol County subscribers would keep WLNE, a Rhode Island ABC affiliate, because the market is considered a Providence, Rhode Island territory.

In the 38 markets under review, Comcast now provides more than one affiliate for at least one network. For example, in Calvert County, Maryland, the cable operator provides both the Baltimore NBC station (WBAL-TV) and the Washington, D.C. local NBC (WRC-TV).

The reason for the dual coverage is that some residents in that market (and the 37 other markets, including Bristol County) have interest in news from both areas because they live roughly the same distance from each. (The 38 markets are largely in rural/suburban areas.)

However, Comcast has had to pay the owners of both stations to deliver their signals. And with pay TV operators looking to cut programming costs, the cable operator said last month that it would jettison one of the two affiliates in the 38 markets.

Comcast’s notice posted in November said “we will no longer be able to offer the out-of-market station as of December 22, 2020. Please note that all of the national network programming on this station will continue to be available to you on the network’s local station serving your community.”

However, after publication here of the notice, and the letter from the Massachusetts politicians, Comcast has backed off that vow.

“We may be removing some TV stations from neighboring markets,” the new notice says. “Our agreements with broadcasters expire from time to time. We’re currently negotiating with the stations’ owner to be able to continue carrying the signals of its stations.”

The new statement says that if Comcast can not reach a new deal with Hearst, subscribers will continue to be able to watch the network’s national programming via the one affiliate that stays in their lineup. But they will no longer have access to the news and local programming provided by the affiliate in the neighboring market.

Comcast says subscribers might be able to get the local newscasts of the departing stations on their web sites and/or news apps such as NewsOn.

Here’s a list of the local stations that ‘may'[ be dropped on December 22:

Portales, NM

Affiliate Maybe Removed

KOAT (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

KVII

Tallapoosa, GA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WVTM (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WXIA

Twin City, GA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WJBF

Wilmot, NH

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WPTZ (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WBTS

Horse Cave, KY

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WNKY

Claremont, NH

Affiliates Maybe Removed

WCVB & WMUR (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WVNY

Colleton County, SC

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WCIV

Chico/Oroville, CA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

KCRA (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNVN

Newberry, SC

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WYFF (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WIS

Las Cruces, NM

Affiliate Maybe Removed

KOAT (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

KVIA

Tell City, IN

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WEVV

Arcadia/Cape Haze, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WMOR (IND)

In this market, there will be no alternative channel for the independently-owned WMOR.

Glades County, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WPBF (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WZVN

Alachua/Levy County, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WNBW

Harrisburg, PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WGAL

Norwich/New London, CT

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTNH

Connersville, Richmond, Lynn-Winchester, IN

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WLWT (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WTHR

Bedford, IN

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WTTV

Crescent City/Palatka, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WTLV

Nahunta/Waynesville, GA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WJCL (ABC)

There will be no alternative for the ABC signal in this market.

Johnstown-Altoona Area PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WATM

Mount Vernon, GA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WGXA

Coatesville/Kennett Square, & Reading/Hamburg, PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WCAU

Kent County, DE

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WCAU

Berwick/Eliot, ME

Affiliates Maybe Removed

WCVB & WMUR (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WMTW

Bristol County, MA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WLNE

Danville, Galax & Martinsville, VA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WXII (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WSLS

Salisbury, MD Area

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRDE

Contra Costa/Solano County, CA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

KCRA (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNTV

Santa Clara County, CA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

KSBW (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNTV

Springfield, MA Area

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WGGB

Polk County-Citrus County, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WFLA

Polk County, FL

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WKCF (CW)

Affiliate Staying

WTOG

Calvert & Frederick, MD

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRC

Todd Township, PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRC – available Dec 2

Wheeling-Steubenville Area, PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTRF

Pottsville/Hegins Township, PA

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WBRE – available Dec 2

East Liverpool, OH

Affiliate Maybe Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTRF

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

