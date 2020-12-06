Netflix this week (December 6-12) plans to add 19 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 15 originals.

The new titles will include The Prom, a Netflix original musical film starring Meryl Streep and James Corden as fading Broadway stars who go to Indiana to fight for a high school girl’s right to bring another girl to the prom. Yes, it’s directed by Ryan Murphy, creator of Glee, American Horror Story, Ratched and other campy fare. Nicole Kidman co-stars in The Prom.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives The Prom a score of 67 out of a possible 100, based on 64 reviews.

“Through fiery songs and dance breaks, The Prom‘s bonanza of glitz, glitter, and jazz hands might be enough to whisk audiences away,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable this week: A new season of Mr. Iglesias, the Netflix original comedy starring Gabriel Iglesias; and The Surgeon’s Cut, a Netflix original documentary about a group of daring surgeons who are experimenting with revolutionary procedures to save lives.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Tuesday, December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

Wednesday, December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family

Rose Island (L’Incredible storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, December 10

Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original

Friday, December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family

Canvas — Netflix Film

Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original

The Prom — Netflix Film

— Phillip Swann

