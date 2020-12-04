The new movies coming this weekend to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include Mank, the Netflix original dramatic film starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote (with Orson Welles) the screenplay for Citizen Kane. The film, directed by David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl), chronicles the tension between Mankiewicz and Welles during the making of what many critics call the greatest movie ever. (Relative unknown Tom Burke plays Welles.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Mank a score of 88 out of a possible 100, based on 139 reviews.

“Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Critics have forecast possible Oscar nominations for Mank for Best Picture, Fincher for Best Director, and Best Actor for Oldman.

Also making streaming debuts this weekend: Sound of Metal, an Amazon original movie starring Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) as a heavy metal drummer who must balance his lost of hearing (and sanity) against his desire for fame and fortune; The Photograph, the 2020 romantic drama starring Issa Rae as a woman who struggles to find love due to secrets in her mother’s past; Godmothered, a Disney original fantasy film starring Jillian Bell as a godmother-in-training who tries to save her profession by assisting a Boston news anchor (Isla Fisher) who’s lost faith in dreams; and She Dies Tomorrow, a 2020 thriller starring Katie Lyn Shell as a troubled young woman who tells a friend that she knows she will die the next day. And then the friend becomes convinced she will die, too.

Rottentomatoes.com gives She Dies Tomorrow a score of 85 based on 164 reviews, writing the movie is “formally provocative and emotionally raw, She Dies Tomorrow confirms writer-director Amy Seimetz as a filmmaker with a unique — and timely — vision.”

Here is a complete list of the new films coming this weekend to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime:

Netflix

Friday, December 4

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film

Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film

Mank — Netflix Film

HBO Max

Saturday, December 5:

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, December 4

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Saturday, December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Sunday, December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Amazon Prime

Friday, December 4

Movies

Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Disney+

Friday, December 4

Anastasia (1997)

Big (1988)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

Sky High (2005)

Godmothered (2020)



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann