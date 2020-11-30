Disney+ next month (December 2020) plans to add 37 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 18 originals.
The new titles will include Godmothered, a Disney original fantasy film starring Jillian Bell as a godmother-in-training who tries to save her profession by assisting a Boston news anchor (Isla Fisher) who’s lost faith in dreams; three more episodes (including the season two finale) of The Mandalorian, the Disney original Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man).; High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, a Disney original starring the movie’s cast singing their favorite Christmas songs; Safety, a Disney original biofilm about a real life football safety (Ray McElrathbey) who manages to land a college scholarship while caring for his 11-year-old brother (and avoiding their drug addicted mother); and On Pointe, a six-part Disney original documentary on the School of American Ballet in New York City.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Disney+
December 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Disney Originals
Godmothered
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”
December 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Disney Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
December 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Disney Originals
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale
December 25
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Disney Originals
Soul
Burrow
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
