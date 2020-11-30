Disney+ next month (December 2020) plans to add 37 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 18 originals.

The new titles will include Godmothered, a Disney original fantasy film starring Jillian Bell as a godmother-in-training who tries to save her profession by assisting a Boston news anchor (Isla Fisher) who’s lost faith in dreams; three more episodes (including the season two finale) of The Mandalorian, the Disney original Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau (Swingers, Iron Man).; High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, a Disney original starring the movie’s cast singing their favorite Christmas songs; Safety, a Disney original biofilm about a real life football safety (Ray McElrathbey) who manages to land a college scholarship while caring for his 11-year-old brother (and avoiding their drug addicted mother); and On Pointe, a six-part Disney original documentary on the School of American Ballet in New York City.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Disney+

December 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High



Disney Originals

Godmothered

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”

December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Disney Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”

December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)



Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

Disney Originals

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

December 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Disney Originals

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

