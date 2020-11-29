Netflix this week (November 29-December 5) plans to add 55 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 25 original titles.

The new titles will include Mank, the Netflix original dramatic film starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote (with Orson Welles) the screenplay for Citizen Kane. The film, directed by David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl), chronicles the tension between Mankiewicz and Welles during the making of what many critics call the greatest movie ever. (Relative unknown Tom Burke plays Welles.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Mank a score of 89 out of a possible 100, based on 116 reviews.

“Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable this week: Season one of Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; The Holiday Movies That Made Us, a Netflix original series featuring backstage stories on our favorite Christmas films, such as Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas; the original Jurassic Park, the Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur fantasy film starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and the best CGI effects you’ll ever see; and, speaking of Mr. Spielberg, E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial, the classic 1982 adventure film about a little space alien who just wants to go home.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Original)

Monday, November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Original)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens



Tuesday, December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Film

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You the One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wednesday, December 2

Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce — Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special

Thursday, December 3

Break — Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film

Friday, December 4

Bhaag BEanie Bhaag — Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas — Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film

Mank — Netflix Film

Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Selena: The Series — Netflix Original

Saturday, December 5

Detention — Netflix Original

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family

