Hulu this week (November 29-December 5) plans to add 66 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup, including some classic films and a Hulu original.

The new titles will include Eyes Wide Shut, the sexy psychological drama from director Stanley Kubrick, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a glamorous couple trying to preserve their marriage amid temptation and deceit. (No, it’s fiction.); The Color of Money, Martin Scorsese’s pulpy sequel to the 1961 pool drama The Hustler with Paul Newman as Fast Eddie and Tom Cruise as his enfant terrible pupil; The Hurt Locker, the brilliant 2008 Iraqi war drama with Jeremy Renner as a munitions specialist who’s ready to blow; Any Given Sunday, Oliver Stone’s underrated (but loud!) 1999 football drama starring Jamie Foxx as QB1 and Al Pacino as his coach; and The Spy Who Loved Me, Golden Eye, Dr. No, and Goldfinger, four in the 007 collection.

Also notable this week: The Big Ugly, the 2020 action film starring Malcolm McDowell as a London crime boss who forces a underling (Vinnie Jones) to set up a money laundering operation in West Virginia. (Here’s a review from the Chicago Sun-Times.); and the complete season one of The Hardy Boys, a Hulu original teen adventure series based on the fictional works of ‘Franklin W. Dixon.’ (The name was actually a pseudonym for several writers.) Alexander Elliot and Rohan Campbell star as as Joe and Frank Hardy, two brothers who solves big-time mysteries in a small town.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Sunday, November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Tuesday, December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Friday, December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Saturday, December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

