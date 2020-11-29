DIRECTV and Dish combined could lose more than 220 local TV stations this week, and subscribers to the two satellite TV services are expressing their deepest frustration in comments posted here and elsewhere on social media.
On Monday night, DIRECTV could lose approximately 60 local TV stations due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Tegna Broadcasting, while Dish could lose 164 local stations due to a separate fee fight with Nexstar Media Group.
Update: Tegna says it has agreed to a temporary extension with AT&T, pushing the deadline to Tuesday, December 1, at 7 p.m., ET.
“We have agreed to a temporary extension through Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. to keep our station on DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse as we continue to work to reach new agreements. We promise to keep you informed as we make every effort to resolve this situation and keep our station on the air,” the Tegna statement reads.
Since the two carriage disputes were first publicized here on Thanksgiving, DIRECTV and Dish subscribers have posted more than 60 messages in our Comments sections, all showing exasperation that they could lose their favorite locals. Carriage battles are not uncommon in today’s uncertain pay TV environment as both broadcasters and satellite/cable operators are forced to count every penny. But many of the commenters are particularly outraged that the companies are engaging in these fights now during a second surge of the Coronavirus.
“With the pandemic and people staying home, this latest threat by AT&T and DirecTV to end airing local stations is just adding to the confusion and stress,” writes ‘Bev.’ “There are people who depend on local stations for weather and health updates. Get over yourselves, AT&T/DirecTV. You act like a bunch of spoiled kids. It’s all about the money to you and you make plenty. It’s obvious you care nothing about your customers as proven by your lack of customer service and the fact that you cried foul when the local stations alerted customers of impending actions.”
“At&t has been the worse thing to have happened in buying out DirecTV,” says Judy Nelson. “My monthly bill is horrendous and they keep taking channrls away but no compensation in bill just goes up for less coverage. I have been with company after company that buys out who k have for over 30 years starting with Primestar. I too call for discounts but AT&T is like pulling teeth to appreciate long standing customers. This losing station HAS TO STOP.!!!”
While ‘Bev’ and Judy are blaming the pay TV providers, others are directing their anger at the broadcasters, and sometimes, the federal government.
“So local areas will not have some major networks as TEGNA tries threatening and likely actually taking stations off the air as as a negotiation tool,” says Nelson Meaker. “Consumers lose. Cable will pass the higher costs to consumers, Yes this is an example of action Congress should take, but they are not likely to do it if they can’t even help those that can’t work due to the pandemic from losing homes, evictions for not paying rents or putt food on the table. 1 of 6 Americans is not sure how they will get food to eat but the elected politicians are on vacation, again.”
“I am not usually one to advocate for government interference in private business but the ongoing carriage disputes is getting ridiculous,” writes ‘CMD,’ a Dish subscriber. “The losers are always the consumers. Maybe it’s time for additional regulations and oversights from the federal government. What I would give to have a la carte television programming…a whole buffet of channels where I pick what I want and pay for it accordingly!”
“Thank you Dish for fighting for me!” says ‘Petestones.’ “I will gladly do without any content as you fight these greedy stations. These stations are insulated from us viewers so they think they can just keep increasing the cost to Dish, DTV, etc. I for one thank Dish for being the leader in fighting these stupid greedy rate hikes. All you you whining about this are likely also whining about when your rates increase. Stand behind Dish, or your provider of choice, to finally stop these regular increases and channel bundles.”
But most DIRECTV and Dish subscribers say they just want to keep their channels, regardless of who is at fault.
“Dish network (and) Nexstar. Can’t come to an agreement so we will be the losers how sad. Please try to come
To an agreement for the sake of all of us,” writes Bonnie Spence.
“Direct TV please do what ever is necessary to keep my local ABC & NBC & CBS stations broadcasting out of Sacramento California. It’s just not fair to take away our favorite programs & local news. I feel like you are holding us hostage by threatening to take our favorite programming away,” writes Ruthanne McGee Kohutek.
The TV Answer Man will monitor the two fee fights this week and report back here when new developments occur.
— Phillip Swann
I have been with at&t direct tv since it came out. I don’t want to lose my channels. For what I pay each moth and the years I have been with at&t I should not lose any of my tv. I don’t want dish or any of the other tv programs. AT&T needs to get together. I’m happy with what I have. Get it together
If we cancel them instead of being cancel let them know we are the ones who they need. There are a lot of streaming service. Out there. I purchase a antenna for my digital tv so i could pick up my local channel from the last time. There are a lot of people get rid of satellite service because of this and high prices. We are the ones who are paying the price. It shouldnt even be negotiable
This is absolutely ridiculous!!!! We are paying exorbitantl prices if we have 60-120 – 240 chanels whatever we have. We have to pay for it even if it sucks and then don’t have it via canceling and still have to pay. The consumer is a loser regardless. I wish you would all go out of business!!! We would be forced to go back to a simpler time.. No FAKE NEWS— No FACEBOOK—NO TWITTER no INSTAGRAM OR MICROSOFT.
NO SOCIAL.MEDIA !
NO FAKE NEWS !
YA —MAYBE FAMILIES COULD BE COME REAL FAMILIES AGAIN AND THE WORLD WOULD BE A.BETTER PLACE!
It’s not directv. It’s the station owners for an exorbitant demand for showing there station. You don’t see behind the scene.
They better do whatever is needed to keep the local channels the price i pay to have tv . I better be able to watch my local news and stuff. its crazy this happens with stations often
I agree. These stations are over the air charters so why should I have to pay for their broadcast?
Sometime after the spring of 2013, local channels areas were marked off geographically. We spent January through April of 2013 in Alabama and continued to watch our local channels from Arkansas while we were there. That has now changed and you can only get the local channels that are available in the location you are currently receiving a signal. When we go to say Branson Mo in our motor home we have to ask Dish to change our locals to Springfield Mo while we are there.
I think that if a station is broadcasting a free signal in an area, then they should be required to send that signal to everyone in that area. I’m in the Little Rock area and cannot receive a signal from any of the Little Rock TV stations with an antenna.
Arkansas AETN has several towers throughout the state and provides their signal to practically all the state. If the free tv stations are not going to do that same type of thing, it seems to me that they should be paying Dish, Direct or cable companies to do their job by providing a way to get the signal that’s in all their area. Don’t forget I live in the area that they agreed to cover.
If we had a congress who was trying to help the people instead of trying to always one up the other side, this could be fixed. I haven’t been able to get Fox all fall. I’m surprised the NFL approves of this, but I guess they still get their money whether some of us can’t watch the games or not and that’s all that matters!
Got fed up with the locals demanding fees from me thru Dish for what is FREE. GET an OTA ANTENNA for $20-150 and get the locals with a perfect digital signal. Dish Network customers get also get a Dish OTA Dongle ($50) that will allow the Locals on the Dish Remote Guide. I did this 2 years ago and saved $180/year! Tell NextStar Media No Fees for what is legally FREE!
If you have a internet get a Firestick or Roku and get the local channels without paying extra fees. Dish and DirecTV charge a penalty if you cancel service before the two years contract.
If I lose channels I will cancel service
I still say (and I’m not alone) that it’s the stations that should be paying Directv/Dish for the privilege of being carried by them. They charge for commercials according to the number of eyeballs they can guarantee their advertisers. They get a lot more eyeballs when they’re carried by Directv/Dish.
Better. Off. Going. To. Spectrum
I am a longterm DISH customer. One way to settle this is to get an antenna for local channels (save $12/mo when DISH gets them back but we no longer need to buy them!) In doing this we also take $ from Nexstar, who is causing this problem. We are no longer paying for our locals so our provider is no longer paying Nexstar—THEY are the losers, maybe they’ll take the lesson and stop trying to squeeze us when they’re already being well compensated.
Here’s a little tip: If you’re still under contract and they lose channels, you have the right to cancel and legally they can’t hold you to your contract. Not having all your channels voids the contract. They won’t tell you this but, they won’t deny it either. I will only lose a local news station, it’s not a huge loss. However, if I choose, I can cancel my Dish and switch to Hulu + Live TV. That’s my eventual path anyhow. I’ve got several streaming channels and I’m tired of satellite TV. Some say, you can end up paying the same or more. To that I say, I’d rather do that and have more of what I want than a bunch of stuff I never watch anyhow. Just know, you have a way out. Also, Roku offers a ton of news from several markets. You won’t be able to access their local content but you can still get the news.
TVAnswerman said otherwise in a previous column. Doesn’t matter how many channels they stop carrying, you’re bound to their contract. So I’d look into that further before moving forward.
I did not know about the canceling answer. Thank you so much!!!+
Direct TV customer for over 20 years. Since AT&T took over it has been worse and worse, Got a new dish they required for HD and then had problems staying connected for over a year. Finally fixed when I called for the 100th time to complain. Price goes up but the programing quality goes down. Lots of channels, very little worth watching and many are just ads! I lose those stations and AT&T will lose me. I am tired of paying nearly 100 a month for garbage!
I dont know why people are even using these big corporate rip offs anymore. Go out and spend 20 bucks and get you a digital antenna and watch your local channels for free. If you have a smart TV you should access to much more free programming than you are aware of. I ditched Direct TV over 2 years ago. I bought me a smart TV, digital antenna and an Amazon Firestick and I subscribe to Sling TV and I get jyst about anything I want to watch. All I pay is the 40 bucks a month for sling. I did have to upgrade my internet due to lag in the slow at&t dsl. But I need the internet for my computer anyway.
I PAY OVER $100 FOR MY ATT/DIRECTV . I AM VERY ANGRY OF LOSING CHANNEL 13 AND FOX. YOU ALREADY TOOK CHANN8 AND 23.. ALSO SEVERAL SHOWS BLUE BLOOD AND MANY MORE SO WHY IS OUR BILLS GOING UP NOT DOWN .
Have we not endured enough in this year of 2020 with COVID and the major loss of our loved ones. Trying to stay home and safe and because of greed our home entertainment is being jeopardized. Shame on Nexstar.
During this pandemic, the only entertainment some families have is DISH or any TV public services. The whole issue here is GREED. The USA is all GREED now. The POWER// OF BEING for this pubic service might give up one TRIP TO BERMUDA or that thousands of dollar membership to a frivolous club/organization that’s totally for KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES. People have paid years upon years for this service and we deserve better than this. We’ve paid our bills now you grow a pair and handle this GREED situation. Shouldn’t be our concern, we don’t CHAIR this organization.
Nexstar and Dish you are showing your greed during this 2nd wave of the corona virus when there are people struggling to stay afloat and alive…shame on all of you for blacking out local channels. As it is I can’t watch my local ABC channel
This is ridiculous to keep Occurring. We pay way too much now for dish and directv. My dad is 92 years old and he depends on dish. This is the only TV he has to watch. And to take these local channels away from him is just not acceptable.
I will be done with dish and direct TV I will be going to a stream service this is all ridiculous
Our local channels have one sided news anyways. We want real news. Let them all go. I dont watch their b.s. anyways. I can get the weather on my phone
I remember when paying for cable and satellite tv was to avoid commercials. Now they’re making money from advertisers AND subscribers! Not only are there commercial breaks, they scroll across the screen during the program. Enough is enough already.
Lose my local channel
I put up an air antenna, get all network channels and 40 more.
Canceled direct tv the next day….tired of all the bill hikes and advertisements and less channels worth watching. We are 50 miles from network channels but still get a good picture.
This is not fair. We pay our bills and they have to take away what we paid for. Plus lots of us are staying at home to be safe from the Virus. We need our news channels to keep up whats going on in the outside world. Plus the tv shows entertain is. Thats so mean to take away our channels and shows.
So Dish hasn’t settled with Sunbeam, owner of WHDH ch 7 Boston, and WLVI ch 56 in Boston. These stations have been missing from my TV FOR MORE THAN 14 MONTHS. Also due to the dispute between Dish and Apollo, I have not been able to watch FOX25 Boston for many months now. Yesterday I couldn’t watch the NE Patriots game because it was on FOX. Every week there’s football games on FOX that I’m missing. I could not watch the World Series live this year, only replays on FS1. Dish does not care about long time customers at all. Rather than settling these disputes with relatively small companies, the Dish CEO is trying to buy DIRECT TV. I think it’s time for some kind of regulation needed to stop this nonsense. Customers are not being treated fairly.