Netflix next month (December 2020) plans to add 123 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 65 originals.

The new titles will include Mank, the Netflix original dramatic film starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote (with Orson Welles) the screenplay for Citizen Kane. The film, directed by David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl), chronicles the tension between Mankiewicz and Welles during the making of what many critics call the greatest movie ever. (Relative unknown Tom Burke plays Welles.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Mank a score of 89 out of a possible 100, based on 116 reviews.

“Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in December: Season one of Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; The Prom, a Netflix original musical film starring Meryl Streep and James Corden as fading Broadway stars who go to Indiana to fight for a high school girl’s right to bring another girl to the prom. (Yes, it’s directed by Ryan Murphy.); The Ripper, a Netflix original documentary about a serial killer who haunted Yorkshire, England in the 1970s; The Midnight Sky, a Netflix original movie directed by George Clooney, who also stars as a scientist who rushes to stop a group of orbiting astronauts from returning to a coming disaster on Earth; a new season of Mr. Iglesias, the comedy starring Gabriel Iglesias; and season four of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix’s original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Netflix streaming:

December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Film

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You the One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce — Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special

December 3

Break — Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film

December 4

Bhaag BEanie Bhaag — Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas — Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film

Mank — Netflix Film

Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Selena: The Series — Netflix Original

December 5

Detention — Netflix Original

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family

Rose Island (L’Incredible storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary

December 10

Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family

Canvas — Netflix Film

Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original

The Prom — Netflix Film

December 14

A California Christmas — Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary |

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

Run On — Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside in – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film

Sweet Home — Netflix Original

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film

December 25

Bridgerton — Netflix Original

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Ride Again in the Zone — Netflix Family

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original

Equinox — Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

