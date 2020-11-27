Netflix next month (December 2020) plans to add 123 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 65 originals.
The new titles will include Mank, the Netflix original dramatic film starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote (with Orson Welles) the screenplay for Citizen Kane. The film, directed by David Fincher (Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl), chronicles the tension between Mankiewicz and Welles during the making of what many critics call the greatest movie ever. (Relative unknown Tom Burke plays Welles.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Mank a score of 89 out of a possible 100, based on 116 reviews.
“Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Also notable in December: Season one of Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; The Prom, a Netflix original musical film starring Meryl Streep and James Corden as fading Broadway stars who go to Indiana to fight for a high school girl’s right to bring another girl to the prom. (Yes, it’s directed by Ryan Murphy.); The Ripper, a Netflix original documentary about a serial killer who haunted Yorkshire, England in the 1970s; The Midnight Sky, a Netflix original movie directed by George Clooney, who also stars as a scientist who rushes to stop a group of orbiting astronauts from returning to a coming disaster on Earth; a new season of Mr. Iglesias, the comedy starring Gabriel Iglesias; and season four of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix’s original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to Netflix streaming:
December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Film
The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You the One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce — Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special
December 3
Break — Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film
December 4
Bhaag BEanie Bhaag — Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas — Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film
Mank — Netflix Film
Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Selena: The Series — Netflix Original
December 5
Detention — Netflix Original
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family
Rose Island (L’Incredible storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film
The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary
December 10
Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family
Canvas — Netflix Film
Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original
The Prom — Netflix Film
December 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary
Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary |
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside in – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film
Sweet Home — Netflix Original
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film
December 25
Bridgerton — Netflix Original
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film
DNA — NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Ride Again in the Zone — Netflix Family
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original
Equinox — Netflix Original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original
