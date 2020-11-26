Roku is now selling Showtime, Starz and Epiz for 99 cents each for the first two months of the subscription as part of a Black Friday sale.

The offer, which begins today, runs until December 1, and is only available for new subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, online or via the Roku app.

In addition to the three premium discounts, Roku is offering multiple-month discounts on 27 other streaming services including BET+, AMC+, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder, Sundance Now, Noggin, Acorn TV, History Vault, Lifetime Movie Club, Fox Nation, and A&E Crime Central, among others.

But take note: If you don’t cancel before the promotional period is over, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

HBO is not part of the Roku Black Friday sale. Roku and AT&T, which owns HBO, are engaged in a carriage dispute over HBO Max, the expanded version of HBO. The streaming device has not carried HBO Max since its launch on May 27 although rivals Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV do. Amazon added HBO Max to its Fire TV devices earlier this month.

Featured image: The war drama, 1917, which is now playing on Showtime.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

