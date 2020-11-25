HBO Max In December 2020: 175 New Titles

HBO Max next month (December 2020) plans to add 175 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit, Wonder Woman.
The Gal Gadot-starring film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Warner Media, which is owned by AT&T, which also owns HBO Max, decided last week to hold the simultaneous premiere due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has limited attendance in theaters. (AT&T is also anxious to boost HBO Max, which has lagged behind rivals Netflix and Disney+ since its launch on May 27.)
Additional new titles coming to HBO Max in December include Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, a HBO original documentary on the California cult that participate in a mass suicide in the 1990s; My Gift: A Christmas Special, a HBO original special starring Carrie Underwood singing with a live orchestra and choir; the series finale of Murder on Middle Beach, a HBO original docuseries on a man who investigates whether family members may have killed his mother; Let Them All Talk, a HBO original comedy film directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Meryl Streep; the season two finale of His Dark Materials, the HBO original sci-fi series about a woman’s search for a kidnapped friend; and the series finale of The Flight Attendant, the HBO original murder mystery starring Kaley Cuoco in the title role.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in December 2020 to HBO Max. (Titles that have HBO in parenthesis are on HBO and HBO Max.)
December 1:
3 Godfathers, 1949
40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
Absolute Power, 1997
Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
The Blind Side, (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Comedy Knockout, 2016
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
Crimes of the Century, 2013
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Demolition Man, 1993
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Fallen, 1998
Falling Skies, 2011
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Father of the Bride, 1950
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Gladiator, 2000
Gun Crazy, 1950
Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland, 2019
Hero, 2004 (HBO)
The History of Comedy, 2017
Holiday Affair, 1949
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Juice, 1992
Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018
The Last Samurai, 2003
La Unidad, 2020
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
The Misery Index, 2013
My Dream is Yours, 1949
Nancy Drew, 2007
No Blade of Grass, 1970
Omega Man, The, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Outbreak, 1995
Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016
The Redemption Project, 2019
Risky Business, 1983
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Room for One More, 1952
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me, 2017
Southland, Seasons 1-5
Soylent Green, 1973
SPAWN, 1997
Stargirl, Season 1
Striptease, 1996
Susan Slept Here, 1954
Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
Tea for Two, 1950
Those Who Can’t, 2016
Three Godfathers, 1936
THX 1138, 1971
Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Unmasking a Killer, 2018
Very Scary People, Season 1
The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
Westworld, 1973
What Bitch? (HBO)
Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wrecked, 2019
Yogi Bear, 2010
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
December 2:
Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 3:
Full Bloom, season finale
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons: Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
December 4:
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
Engineering the Future, 2020
La Leyenda Negra (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
December 5:
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
December 6:
Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
December 7:
Axios, Season Finale (HBO)
December 8:
40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
One Night in Bangkok, 2020
December 9:
Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Trial of Christine Keeler
December 10:
4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
Veneno, Season Finale
Valley of Tears, Season Finale
December 11:
Adult Material
Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)
December 12:
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 15:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
December 16:
The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 17:
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
Love Monster, Season 1-2
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
December 18:
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
December 19:
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
December 20:
I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
December 21:
Industry, Season Finale (HBO)
December 23:
Squish, Season 1
December 25:
The West Wing, Season 1-7
Wonder Woman 1984
December 26:
Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)
Road Trip, Season 1
December 28:
His Dark Materials, season two finale (HBO)
December 29:
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
December 31:
The Champ, 1979
Conan Without Borders
